Pune: Woman & 15-Year-Old Girl Held In Pimpri-Chinchwad Auto-Rickshaw Theft Case | AI-generated

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 25-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were detained by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch in connection with the alleged theft of an auto-rickshaw, officials said on Wednesday. Police officials said they were searching for their alleged accomplice.

The action was taken on Tuesday, Sep 1, within the jurisdiction of Nigdi police station. Police also seized the allegedly stolen auto-rickshaw, according to the Crime Branch.

The woman has been identified as Zoya Zuber Gazi, 25, of Gandhi Nagar Slum in Dehu Road. The identity of the minor has not been disclosed. Police are searching for Abhishek Ravindra Sutar of Sainagar, Thomas Colony, Dehu Road, who is alleged to have assisted them.

A case relating to the theft has been registered at Nigdi police station.

Senior Police Inspector Rameshwar Motale said a team from Crime Branch Unit One was patrolling while looking for suspects involved in housebreakings and vehicle thefts when it received information about the woman and the minor.

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The two were detained and questioned, following which police said their inquiry indicated that the auto-rickshaw had allegedly been stolen with the assistance of Sutar.

Police subsequently seized the vehicle.

Sutar is currently absconding, according to police, and efforts are underway to trace him. The allegations against the suspects are subject to investigation.