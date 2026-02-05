 Pune Witnesses Grand Inauguration of ‘Heritage Yatra 2026’
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Witnesses Grand Inauguration of ‘Heritage Yatra 2026’

Pune Witnesses Grand Inauguration of ‘Heritage Yatra 2026’

Organised jointly by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and MIT Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT) at P. L. Deshpande Kala Gram, Sinhagad Road, the festival aims to promote India’s cultural legacy through a blend of traditional arts and modern technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR)

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Pune Witnesses Grand Inauguration of ‘Heritage Yatra 2026’ | Sourced

Pune: Indian culture is one of the world’s oldest and richest traditions, symbolising unity in diversity. Rooted in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, it emphasises peace, tolerance, respect and spiritual values. While understanding Western culture, preserving India’s own heritage has become the need of the hour, said renowned musicologist Adinath Mangeshkar at the inauguration of Heritage Yatra 2026.

Organised jointly by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and MIT Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT) at P. L. Deshpande Kala Gram, Sinhagad Road, the festival aims to promote India’s cultural legacy through a blend of traditional arts and modern technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR).

Calling the initiative commendable, Mangeshkar said the festival offers a unique journey from traditional handicrafts to immersive digital experiences.

Read Also
30-Hour Jam On Mumbai–Pune Expressway: Why Do Accidents & Traffic Chaos Keep Repeating On...
article-image

The inauguration ceremony was attended by former Doordarshan and Films Division director general Mukesh Sharma; PMC cultural department administrative officer Rajesh Kamthe; MIT-ADT executive director Jyoti Dhakane-Karad; vice-chancellor Dr Rajesh S; pro vice-chancellor Dr Nachiket Thakur; festival convener Dr Ashwini Pethe; Dr Atul Patil; and other dignitaries.

FPJ Shorts
UK Flags Safety Concern After Air India Dreamliner Incident
UK Flags Safety Concern After Air India Dreamliner Incident
Mumbai Woman Hails Blinkit’s Free Ambulance Service After She Avails It For Sick Aunt In Delhi At 4 AM
Mumbai Woman Hails Blinkit’s Free Ambulance Service After She Avails It For Sick Aunt In Delhi At 4 AM
PM Modi Says Buddha Relics Reflect Enduring India–Sri Lanka Civilisational Bond As Historic Exposition Opens In Colombo
PM Modi Says Buddha Relics Reflect Enduring India–Sri Lanka Civilisational Bond As Historic Exposition Opens In Colombo
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana Wins Toss, RCB Bowl First In Vadodara
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana Wins Toss, RCB Bowl First In Vadodara

Addressing the gathering, MIT-ADT vice-chancellor Dr Rajesh S stressed the importance of prioritising heritage and culture while facing future challenges. He urged a return to Vedic roots and encouraged fostering curiosity among the younger generation, adding that a strong cultural foundation is essential while progressing towards the future.

Rajesh Kamthe appreciated MIT-ADT University’s initiative and its collaboration with PMC, expressing confidence that Heritage Yatra will grow larger and more impactful in the coming years. He assured continued support from PMC and Kala Gram for innovative cultural initiatives in the heritage-rich city of Pune.

MIT-ADT executive director Jyoti Dhakane-Karad highlighted that art forms an integral part of Indian life. She appealed to students to embrace art as a career and contribute their skills towards national development while preserving traditions in the era of globalisation.

On the opening day, students from various schools enthusiastically participated in activities such as traditional brick-making, immersive heritage experiences, pottery, theatre workshops, Gond painting, shloka recitation, Warli art and community weaving. The free festival, open to the public until February 7, has drawn encouraging participation from citizens.

Heritage Walk from Shaniwar Wada

A key attraction of the festival is the ‘Heritage Playland’, where students and visitors explore history through interactive games developed by education experts. Games like Mahamystery, Dart and Discover, Around India and Mystery Box Puzzle received an overwhelming response. The ‘Design Your Own Currency for Maharashtra’ activity stood out, with students showcasing creativity by designing currencies reflecting the state’s identity. As part of the festival, Heritage Walks have been scheduled on February 6 and 7, starting at 8 am from Shaniwar Wada.

Read Also
30-Hour Jam On Mumbai–Pune Expressway: Why Do Accidents & Traffic Chaos Keep Repeating On...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CanKids KidsCan Holds ‘Cycle For Gold’ Rally In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Raise Childhood...
CanKids KidsCan Holds ‘Cycle For Gold’ Rally In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Raise Childhood...
Chhatrapati Half Marathon–2026 To Be Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Chhatrapati Half Marathon–2026 To Be Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Latur Mayor Polls On Feb 9: Congress & VBA File Nominations For Top Civic Posts
Latur Mayor Polls On Feb 9: Congress & VBA File Nominations For Top Civic Posts
Nashik: YCMOU’s Journey From People’s University To Global Model; Holds 31st Convocation...
Nashik: YCMOU’s Journey From People’s University To Global Model; Holds 31st Convocation...
Who Is Digambar Durgade? The Man Ajit Pawar Mentioned In His Last Phone Call Before His Death
Who Is Digambar Durgade? The Man Ajit Pawar Mentioned In His Last Phone Call Before His Death