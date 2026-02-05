Pune Witnesses Grand Inauguration of ‘Heritage Yatra 2026’ | Sourced

Pune: Indian culture is one of the world’s oldest and richest traditions, symbolising unity in diversity. Rooted in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, it emphasises peace, tolerance, respect and spiritual values. While understanding Western culture, preserving India’s own heritage has become the need of the hour, said renowned musicologist Adinath Mangeshkar at the inauguration of Heritage Yatra 2026.

Organised jointly by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and MIT Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT) at P. L. Deshpande Kala Gram, Sinhagad Road, the festival aims to promote India’s cultural legacy through a blend of traditional arts and modern technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR).

Calling the initiative commendable, Mangeshkar said the festival offers a unique journey from traditional handicrafts to immersive digital experiences.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by former Doordarshan and Films Division director general Mukesh Sharma; PMC cultural department administrative officer Rajesh Kamthe; MIT-ADT executive director Jyoti Dhakane-Karad; vice-chancellor Dr Rajesh S; pro vice-chancellor Dr Nachiket Thakur; festival convener Dr Ashwini Pethe; Dr Atul Patil; and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, MIT-ADT vice-chancellor Dr Rajesh S stressed the importance of prioritising heritage and culture while facing future challenges. He urged a return to Vedic roots and encouraged fostering curiosity among the younger generation, adding that a strong cultural foundation is essential while progressing towards the future.

Rajesh Kamthe appreciated MIT-ADT University’s initiative and its collaboration with PMC, expressing confidence that Heritage Yatra will grow larger and more impactful in the coming years. He assured continued support from PMC and Kala Gram for innovative cultural initiatives in the heritage-rich city of Pune.

MIT-ADT executive director Jyoti Dhakane-Karad highlighted that art forms an integral part of Indian life. She appealed to students to embrace art as a career and contribute their skills towards national development while preserving traditions in the era of globalisation.

On the opening day, students from various schools enthusiastically participated in activities such as traditional brick-making, immersive heritage experiences, pottery, theatre workshops, Gond painting, shloka recitation, Warli art and community weaving. The free festival, open to the public until February 7, has drawn encouraging participation from citizens.

Heritage Walk from Shaniwar Wada

A key attraction of the festival is the ‘Heritage Playland’, where students and visitors explore history through interactive games developed by education experts. Games like Mahamystery, Dart and Discover, Around India and Mystery Box Puzzle received an overwhelming response. The ‘Design Your Own Currency for Maharashtra’ activity stood out, with students showcasing creativity by designing currencies reflecting the state’s identity. As part of the festival, Heritage Walks have been scheduled on February 6 and 7, starting at 8 am from Shaniwar Wada.