Pune: Why Is #ArrestSambhajiDarekar Trending On Social Media?

A complaint has been lodged against Sambhaji Darekar, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, for circulating videos where he allegedly uses derogatory language against Islam and issues threats against Muslims. Social activist Allauddin Shaikh filed the complaint.

Shaikh accused Darekar of attempting to incite communal conflict and disrupt the unity in the country. "Darekar's statements are an attempt to trigger off a communal conflict and to shatter the spirit of oneness in the country," said Shaikh in the complaint. "His sinister campaign has been unleashed to create social and communal tension with the objective of polarising our society and disturbing the social fabric of our country," he added.

Additional Commissioner of Police Ramnath Pokale confirmed receiving the written complaint and said that it has been forwarded to Talegaon Dabhade Police Station where Darekar resides.

Zubair Memon, National Spokesperson & Convener of the National Conference for Minority, highlighted multiple videos by Darekar targeting the Muslim community, yet no actions have been taken. Memon expressed intent to address the concerned officers and hinted at potential protests if necessary steps aren't taken. He also questioned why the case was redirected to Talegaon Dabhade instead of staying within the Khadak Police Station jurisdiction. Moreover, he noted the absence of sections related to promoting enmity between religious groups or invoking IT Act in the filed case.