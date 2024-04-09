Pune: Who Is Suresh Patil? Retired Colonel Who Will Contest Lok Sabha Polls |

Retired army officer Colonel Suresh Patil from Pune, known for his longstanding dedication to environmental protection, has criticised established political parties' lack of vision and action regarding crucial issues such as the environment and water crisis in Pune.

Patil, who plans to contest from the Sainik Samaj Party, expressed his disappointment with the candidates from mainstream parties, accusing them of neglecting vital public concerns and lacking understanding of environmental issues.

Patil highlighted his focus on environmental preservation and addressing the water crisis as key components of his candidacy.

Pune MP in his mind

He criticised projects like the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) and Metro, expressing concerns about tree cutting, rising temperatures, and pollution in water channels in the city. He emphasised the need for a comprehensive roadmap to address these issues and stressed the importance of proactive and visionary leadership from the Pune's Member of Parliament, who should collaborate effectively with MLAs and corporators to achieve tangible results.

Patil expressed confidence in his candidacy, citing his extensive experience in working on environmental and veteran-related issues. He believed that his dedication and track record would resonate with voters, potentially leading to victory in the upcoming general elections on May 13.

The Pune Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly segments, each represented by various political parties. In the 2019 elections, the BJP's Girish Bapat emerged victorious, underscoring the party's growing influence in Pune. Despite historical leanings towards the Congress, the BJP has steadily expanded its vote share, indicating increasing popularity among Pune's electorate. Conversely, the Congress has struggled to maintain its electoral stronghold and match the BJP's rising dominance in the region.

Overall, while both parties wield significant influence in different segments of the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP currently holds the upper hand, as evidenced by its recent electoral successes and growing support among voters.