Pune: Who Is Kainat Dhar? Model & Entrepreneur Reportedly Set To Get Engaged To Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar | Sourced

Pune: Kainat Dhar, a model and entrepreneur originally from Jammu and Kashmir, has been making headlines after reports claimed that she is set to get engaged to Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar.

According to multiple Marathi media reports, the engagement ceremony is expected to take place in Pune on 29th July at the Pawar family’s farmhouse. However, neither Parth Pawar nor the Pawar family has made an official announcement confirming the engagement.

Who Is Kainat Dhar?

Kainat completed her education and built her career in Delhi. She is currently based between Delhi and Mumbai. She is known as a model and entrepreneur.

She first drew widespread public attention during the wedding celebrations of Supriya Sule’s daughter, Revati Sule. Kainat was seen arriving with Parth Pawar and members of the Pawar family, leading to speculation about their relationship.

Even before the wedding, Kainat and Parth had been spotted together on several occasions. They were seen visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, and Kainat was also present at condolence meetings held after the death of Ajit Pawar earlier this year. These appearances fuelled rumours that the two were close.

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Families Share Close Ties?

Media reports also claim that Kainat’s family shares close ties with the Pawar family. Some reports suggest the families became even closer during the preparations for Revati Sule’s wedding, after which discussions about the relationship progressed.

Over the past few weeks, several media organisations have reported that the engagement has been finalised. However, the reports are based on sources close to the family and not on any official statement from the Pawar family. Details about the wedding and future plans have also not been officially announced.