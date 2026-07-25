Pune: What Saina Nehwal Told Students About Handling Failure Will Change How You View Success | Sourced

Pune: Chatrabhuj Narsee School (CNS), Amanora, launched its flagship Champion Connect initiative on Saturday with Olympic medallist and former world No. 1 badminton player Saina Nehwal as its inaugural guest. Conceived as a platform to bring accomplished personalities face-to-face with students, the initiative aims to offer lessons that extend beyond classrooms and textbooks.

Explaining the vision behind the initiative, CNS Chairperson Sujay Jairaj said, "Success is not built only in classrooms or on playing fields; it is shaped by curiosity, resilience, values and the courage to keep learning. Champion Connect is our effort to bring those lessons to life."

‘Success Is Never An Overnight Story’

He added that the school hopes interactions with achievers from different fields will encourage students to dream bigger while understanding that success is built on perseverance and consistent effort.

Drawing from her own journey to the top of world badminton, Nehwal urged students to focus on discipline rather than instant success. "Success is never an overnight story. It is built through thousands of ordinary days when you choose discipline over excuses. Talent may give you a good start, but consistency and hard work determine how far you go," she said.

Read Also Pune Police Arrest MBA Graduate For Stealing ₹14 Lakh Gold From Snapchat Friend

‘Progress Is Rarely Dramatic’

Speaking about staying focused in an age of constant distractions, Nehwal said having a clear purpose makes it easier to remain disciplined. "Once you know what you want to achieve, it becomes easier to say no to distractions. Set small goals, follow a routine, respect your time, and remember that every little effort adds up over the years. Progress is rarely dramatic; it is usually the result of doing the right things every day," she said.

Sharing lessons from the setbacks she encountered throughout her career, Nehwal encouraged students to embrace failure as a stepping stone to growth. "Failure is part of every athlete's journey. I have lost important matches, suffered injuries and faced criticism. But every setback taught me something valuable. Instead of asking, 'Why did this happen?' ask yourself, 'What can I learn from this?' Growth begins when we accept challenges and come back stronger," she said.

Nehwal also acknowledged the support system behind every athlete's success, crediting her parents, coaches and teachers for shaping her career. "My parents made enormous sacrifices so I could pursue badminton, and my coaches and teachers constantly encouraged me to improve. No athlete succeeds alone. Behind every successful sportsperson is a family, mentors, teachers and coaches who believe in them even before the world does," she said.

‘Dream Big, Work Hard’

Addressing parents who may hesitate to support children pursuing sports professionally, Nehwal said every child deserves the opportunity to explore their potential. "Sports teach resilience, leadership, discipline, teamwork and confidence – qualities that help in every profession, not just in becoming a professional athlete. Towards achieving this, support and guidance from parents make a tremendous difference," she said.

Concluding her interaction, Nehwal urged students to remain humble and unafraid of failure. "Dream big, work hard, stay humble, and never be afraid of failure. Success is not about being the best every single day; it is about becoming a little better than you were yesterday. Success belongs to those who never stop learning and never stop trying," she said, leaving students with a message of perseverance and lifelong learning.