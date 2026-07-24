Neelam Kothari, Vatsal Sheth And Ishita Dutta Set For SPARK’s Pune And Mumbai Singles Evenings

Neelam Kothari, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta will headline SPARK's curated social evenings for verified singles in Pune and Mumbai | File Photo

PUNE/MUMBAI: Actor and entrepreneur Neelam Kothari will host two invitation-led SPARK evenings this August - on 1 August 2026 at Al Di La, Conrad Pune, and on 8 August 2026 at Fielia, Mumbai. Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta will join her for a fireside-style interaction on relationships and modern companionship at both editions.

The events are expected to bring together around 100 verified singles aged 30 to 40 in each city. Conceived as curated social evenings rather than conventional dating events, the format combines guided interaction with hospitality and shared experiences at Al Di La, Conrad Pune, and Fielia, Mumbai.

Neelam returns to a conversation that is both personal and contemporary

Neelam's career has moved from Hindi cinema to jewellery entrepreneurship and, more recently, back into popular conversation through Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Off screen, her relationship with actor Samir Soni began after their common friend Ektaa Kapoor introduced them. The couple's recollection of a nervous first coffee meeting offers a relatable starting point for a discussion on why first impressions are often less decisive than they appear.

Vatsal and Ishita bring the friendship-to-partnership perspective

Vatsal and Ishita met while working on the television show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar and became close after the show ended. Their relationship developed from friendship, and the actors married in 2017. At SPARK, their participation is expected to add a different layer to the conversation - one shaped by familiarity, shared work and companionship that developed over time.

The evening moves beyond a stage conversation

The Pune and Mumbai editions will also include curated networking, conversation-led activities, a Wine Oracle experience with Sheetal Shaparia, guided wine tasting with a professional sommelier, interactive social moments, food and beverages. Rather than structuring the evening around formal dates, the activities are intended to make introductions feel natural and give guests a reason to interact beyond small talk.

Participation is by application, with each applicant reviewed before confirmation and attendance limited to approximately 100 guests at each edition. The expected audience includes entrepreneurs, business owners, senior corporate professionals, HNI and UHNI individuals, luxury lifestyle consumers, frequent travellers and quality-conscious singles seeking meaningful connections.

By placing celebrity relationship stories alongside real-world interaction, SPARK is attempting to offer a social evening that feels more considered than an open party and less formal than traditional matchmaking.

Interested singles can apply for the Pune or Mumbai edition and follow @thesparkexperienceindia on Instagram for event updates.