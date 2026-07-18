Pune Weather Update: Rain Returns After 10-Day Break, IMD Predicts Showers For Next 3–4 Days | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pune: Light rain returned to Pune on Friday after a gap of nearly 10 days, bringing relief to residents who had been dealing with hot and humid weather. Showers were reported in several parts of the city and its suburbs, making the weather cooler and more pleasant.

Pune had received heavy rainfall during the first week of July. Heavy rainfall had resulted in serious flooding situations across the district. Landslides and infrastructure collapse were reported from several parts of the district.

Multiple roads were closed due to waterlogging. Conditions were so severe that the district administration had also announced leave for schools. Working professionals also demanded work from home.

However, rain activity reduced sharply after that, leading to a rise in daytime temperatures. High humidity also made the weather uncomfortable over the past week.

Clouds covered the city from Friday morning, followed by light to moderate showers in many areas. The rain brought down the temperature and provided relief from the heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy weather and light rain in Pune for the next three to four days. The weather agency has also predicted that the city's maximum temperature could fall by another 2 to 3 degrees Celsius during this period.

For Saturday, the IMD has forecast stable maximum and minimum temperatures in Pune and nearby areas. Residents heading out over the weekend have been advised to carry an umbrella or raincoat as light rain is likely.