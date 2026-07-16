Pune To Witness Light Rainfall Again After Week-Long Dry Spell, IMD Predicts | Anand Chaini

Pune: After nearly a week of dry weather, light rainfall is expected to make a comeback in Pune district from Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While rain has already resumed in parts of the ghat region, Pune city is also likely to receive light and isolated showers over the next few days.

The city had witnessed widespread rainfall for about a week before rainfall activity weakened. Weather officials now say there are signs of light rain returning, although no heavy or widespread rainfall is expected during the next five days.

According to the IMD, the current weather pattern is being influenced by a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal. Other monsoon systems, including the monsoon trough, upper-air cyclonic circulations over northern and eastern India, and a fresh western disturbance over northwest India, are also contributing to rainfall across parts of Maharashtra.

These conditions are expected to bring isolated to scattered rain over parts of Madhya Maharashtra. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may also occur at a few places during the forecast period.

S.D. Sanap, Senior Meteorologist at IMD Pune, said weather models indicate light and isolated rainfall over Pune city and the nearby ghat areas for the next three to four days. He added that no major rain spell is expected for at least the next five days, and the department will continue to monitor the weather situation and update the forecast if needed.