Pune Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Issues Yellow Alert For July 1

Pune Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Issues Yellow Alert |

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Pune City for July 1, forecasting light to moderate rainfall. During the first week of July, the city is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall after a 10-day break. Weather experts attribute this condition to a weakened monsoon in the Arabian Sea.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather forecasting at IMD, stated, "The warning has been issued as moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur during the next 3-4 days."

Despite an orange alert for June 25 and 26, Pune received minimal rainfall, while nearby ghat areas saw increased rainfall over the past 48 hours. The city itself has remained mostly dry for the past two weeks.

With the annual Ashadhi Wari commencing, the revival of the monsoon is a significant development. Generally, all the warkaris belong to the farmer community. After receiving the first rainfall in their areas by mid-June, they complete all sowing-related activities and then join the palkhis.

The IMD's yellow alert serves as a warning to residents and authorities to prepare for expected rainfall, as moderate rains could impact daily activities and local infrastructure. Residents are encouraged to stay informed of weather updates and follow safety guidelines during this period.

Local authorities have been advised to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of the upcoming rains. As Pune prepares for the forecasted rainfall, the return of the monsoon brings hope for relief from the dry spell and benefits agricultural communities.