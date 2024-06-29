Pune Airport's New Terminal To Open Soon As Home Minister Amit Shah Approves Additional 222 CISF Personnel: Murlidhar Mohol

Pune Airport's New Terminal To Open Soon As Home Minister Amit Shah Approves Additional 222 CRPF Personnel: Murlidhar Mohol | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation and Member of Parliament (MP) from Pune, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to share good news for Punekars.

Mohol informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the additional 222 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel which were needed for the Pune Airport's new terminal to commence its operations.

Good news for Punekars; new terminal to open soon!



I met the Hon. Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji to request his intervention in this matter. He approved the additional 222 CISF personnel which were needed for this new terminal.



We are grateful for his timely help. Thank you… pic.twitter.com/O3YkIHVPdn — Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) June 29, 2024

Built at a cost of ₹423 crore and spanning 51,595 square metres, the new terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year. However, its operationalisation was held up because the demand for additional CISF personnel hadn't been met yet. Now, with Shah's approval, the terminal can start operations soon.

"Good news for Punekars; new terminal to open soon! I met Home Minister Amit Shah to request his intervention in this matter. He approved the additional 222 CISF personnel which were needed for this new terminal. We are grateful for his timely help. Thank you on behalf of all Punekars. Now we are working day and night to sort all the technical issues including shifting of the Immigration counters to get the new terminal started," Mohol wrote.

The new terminal has a passenger handling capacity of 9 million passengers per annum and a peak hour capacity of 3,000 passengers, a significant improvement over the existing terminal's capacity of 7.7 million per annum and peak hour capacity of 2,400 passengers.