Pune Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Ghat Areas In Pune, Satara | FP Photo

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for ghat areas in Pune and Satara districts, including the hill stations of Wai and Mahabaleshwar.

The Southwest Monsoon has arrived in Pune and Mumbai. Pune city received moderate rainfall on Sunday, especially late at night. Koregaon station recorded 1.0 mm of rain on Sunday, while Lavasa got 2.2 mm, Wadgaon Sheri 12 mm, Talegaon 1.0 mm, and Khed 0.5 mm. With cloudy weather throughout the day, Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, which was 5 degrees Celsius lower than usual. Pune city typically receives an average of 49.7 mm of rain between July 1 to 9, but this year it has received 209.2 mm of rain.

According to the IMD, Pune district is very likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas on July 9, 10, and 11. Light to moderate rains are very likely to occur after July 13 in these regions, according to officials.

The IMD has issued a red alert for ghat areas in Pune, Satara, Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Thane districts. These regions have been receiving widespread heavy rainfall over the last few days, and the monsoon activity is likely to continue through the coming week. Konkan and Central Maharashtra may experience extremely heavy rainfall of more than 200 mm in 24 hours, according to the IMD warning.