Pune: Water Leaks At Swargate Metro Station During Heavy Rain Raise Questions Over Construction Quality | Sourced

Pune: Water leaking from the ceiling of Pune's Swargate Metro Station during heavy monsoon showers has raised fresh concerns over the quality of construction at one of the city's newest underground Metro stations. Buckets were placed at several spots inside the station to collect dripping water, while footage of the leak quickly spread on social media.

Rainwater was seen seeping through the ceiling at multiple locations inside the station, prompting Metro staff to place buckets on the platform to prevent water from accumulating on the floor. The incident occurred amid continuous rainfall across the city.

The leakage has prompted criticism from commuters, many of whom questioned how such an issue could arise at a station that has been operational for less than two years. Several passengers also raised concerns about the durability of the infrastructure, especially during the monsoon season.

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Images and videos of the water leakage were widely shared online, drawing attention to the condition of the station and sparking debate over the quality of execution of the multi-crore Metro project.

No injuries or disruption to Metro services were reported. Pune Metro authorities are yet to issue an official statement explaining the cause of the leakage or the steps being taken to rectify the issue.