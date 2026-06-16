Pune Waits For Rain As City Records Historic Dry June, First Such Spell Since 1932 | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune continues to wait for the arrival of the monsoon, with the city yet to receive any significant rainfall this month. As of June 16, Pune has recorded no measurable rain during the first 16 days of June, making it the first such occurrence since 1932.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast rainfall for Pune several times over the past week. However, despite cloudy skies and increased humidity, the expected showers failed to materialise, leaving residents disappointed and eagerly awaiting relief from the heat.

According to weather experts, the delayed advancement of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra is responsible for the prolonged dry spell. The situation has become a talking point across the city, as June is usually marked by regular pre-monsoon and monsoon showers.

The unusual weather pattern has placed Pune in the record books, with meteorologists noting that such a dry start to June has not been witnessed in nearly a century. While weather conditions are expected to improve in the coming days, Punekars continue to look to the skies in anticipation of the season’s first proper rainfall.

For now, the city remains unusually dry, creating a weather record that will be remembered for years to come.