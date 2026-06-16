Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Corporators Reject Mayor Ravi Landge's Proposal To Aid Families Of Pune Hooch Tragedy Victims

Pimpri-Chinchwad's Deputy Mayor Sharmila Babar (left) and Mayor Ravi Landge (right) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A proposal by Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor Ravi Landge to provide financial assistance to families affected by the recent hooch tragedy in Pune has faced opposition from several corporators.

During a municipal meeting on Monday, Landge suggested that each victim's family should receive Rs 1 lakh in financial aid. He proposed that the amount be raised through a contribution equivalent to one month's salary from every corporator.

However, several corporators rejected the suggestion. They argued that the victims had died after consuming illegal liquor and questioned whether public representatives should contribute money in such cases.

Some corporators said helping families affected by genuine hardships was important, but they did not support providing financial assistance in this instance. They maintained that supporting actions linked to illegal alcohol consumption would send the wrong message.

The proposal comes in the wake of the Phugewadi hooch tragedy, one of the worst such incidents in the Pune region in recent years. The deaths were caused by the consumption of illicit liquor allegedly mixed with methanol, a highly toxic chemical.

The incident triggered widespread outrage and led to a major crackdown on illegal liquor networks. Several police and excise officials were suspended for alleged negligence, while the investigation was handed over to the CID.

Despite the mayor's appeal, no consensus was reached among corporators regarding financial assistance for the victims' families.