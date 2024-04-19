Pune: Wagheshwar Temple, A Miracle Visible Only For Three Months, Now Open For Devotees

Wagheshwar Temple, situated in Maval, has opened its doors for devotees, enabling them to take Darshan of Lord Shiva after a long time. A peculiar example of architecture and a witness of history, this temple is in the Pawna dam, which gets submerged in the water during the rainy season and for the next four months as well. Hence, devotees can access this temple only for a period of four months.

Pawna Dam was constructed in the year 1965 and was operationalized in 1971. The water stored in the reservoir submerged Wagheshwar Temple. It only emerges around the end of March every year. The temple is 700 to 800 years old. Constructed in Hemadpanthi style, it is a huge tourist attraction.

According to historians and researchers, Wagheshwar Temple was constructed around the 11th or 12th century, as the stones used for the construction are attached to each other. The temple also has some inscriptions. The whole temple is made of stones, but today, only the basic structure of it stands. The original structure has suffered damages at various places. Also, some remnants of the wall surrounding the temple can be seen here.

The spire of the temple has collapsed. Just the main sanctum sanctorum is in good condition. The wall around the temple has multiple cracks. According to experts, Wagheshwar Temple also boasts a connection with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as the legendary Maratha ruler visited and paid homage here after conquering the Konkan-Sindhudurg quest. It is also said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made it a point to come and visit Wagheshwar Temple whenever he visited Tikona or Tung forts. Taking into consideration the current situation of this temple, there is a rising demand that the Archaeological Department should step forward to preserve this historical heritage.