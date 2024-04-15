Matheran: 10 PHOTOS Of Asia's Only Automobile-Free Hill Station

By: Megha Yadav | April 15, 2024
Matheran is known for being Asia's only automobile-free hill station. This means that no motor vehicles are allowed within the town limits
X/@Amey_Kulkarni05
It has also maintained its scenic beauty and pollution free atmosphere
Matheran offers panoramic views of the Western Ghats, with lush greenery, misty valleys, and scenic viewpoints
Sunset and sunrise viewpoints like Porcupine Point and Panorama Point are popular among tourists
During the monsoon season (June to September), Matheran transforms into a paradise with numerous waterfalls cascading down its slope
Some notable waterfalls include Charlotte Lake Waterfall and Hart Point Waterfall
Matheran offers opportunities for trekking, horse riding, and nature walks
The Matheran Hill Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a narrow-gauge heritage railway that connects Neral to Matheran
The town of Matheran retains its colonial-era charm with quaint bungalows and cottages dating back to the British Raj
