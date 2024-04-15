Matheran: 10 PHOTOS Of Asia's Only Automobile-Free Hill Station

By: Megha Yadav | April 15, 2024

Matheran is known for being Asia's only automobile-free hill station. This means that no motor vehicles are allowed within the town limits

X/@Amey_Kulkarni05

It has also maintained its scenic beauty and pollution free atmosphere

X/@Amey_Kulkarni05

Matheran offers panoramic views of the Western Ghats, with lush greenery, misty valleys, and scenic viewpoints

X/@Amey_Kulkarni05

Sunset and sunrise viewpoints like Porcupine Point and Panorama Point are popular among tourists

X/@Amey_Kulkarni05

During the monsoon season (June to September), Matheran transforms into a paradise with numerous waterfalls cascading down its slope

X/@Amey_Kulkarni05

Some notable waterfalls include Charlotte Lake Waterfall and Hart Point Waterfall

X/@Amey_Kulkarni05

Matheran offers opportunities for trekking, horse riding, and nature walks

X/@Amey_Kulkarni05

The Matheran Hill Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a narrow-gauge heritage railway that connects Neral to Matheran

X/@Amey_Kulkarni05

The town of Matheran retains its colonial-era charm with quaint bungalows and cottages dating back to the British Raj

X/@Amey_Kulkarni05