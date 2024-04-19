PHOTOS: 11 Reasons Why Punekars Should Visit Mahabaleshwar This Summer

By: Megha Yadav | April 19, 2024
You can escape the scorching summer heat by heading to Mahabaleshwar, where the weather is comparatively pleasant
Mahabaleshwar is just 121.1 km away from Pune and offers a plethora of fun activities
You can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including trekking, horse riding, and boating at Venna Lake
Known as the 'Kashmir of Maharashtra,' Mahabaleshwar is renowned for its delightful climate
You can treat your taste buds to the annual Strawberry Festival during the summer months
You can conveniently travel to the hill station by car or bus
The joy of picking fresh strawberries from the farms is a must-do activity for visitors
You can enjoy the scenic beauty at Arthur Seat Point
You can relish the flavours of strawberry ice cream at Mapro Garden
You can also enjoy spending time in the farms
You can go shopping and buy presents for your loved ones in the bustling market
Thanks For Reading!