PHOTOS: 11 Reasons Why Punekars Should Visit Mahabaleshwar This Summer

By: Megha Yadav | April 19, 2024

You can escape the scorching summer heat by heading to Mahabaleshwar, where the weather is comparatively pleasant

Mahabaleshwar is just 121.1 km away from Pune and offers a plethora of fun activities

You can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, including trekking, horse riding, and boating at Venna Lake

Known as the 'Kashmir of Maharashtra,' Mahabaleshwar is renowned for its delightful climate

You can treat your taste buds to the annual Strawberry Festival during the summer months

You can conveniently travel to the hill station by car or bus

The joy of picking fresh strawberries from the farms is a must-do activity for visitors

You can enjoy the scenic beauty at Arthur Seat Point

You can relish the flavours of strawberry ice cream at Mapro Garden

You can also enjoy spending time in the farms

You can go shopping and buy presents for your loved ones in the bustling market

