Pune: Vrikshaaropan Abhiyan's Phase II Begins At Army Cantonment - PHOTOS | Sourced

In a major push towards urban afforestation and environmental sustainability, Tenneco Clean Air India Limited, in collaboration with Vaghmi Foundation and the Indian Army, has launched the second phase of its flagship Vrikshaaropan Abhiyan, committing to plant 14,000 native saplings across India by the end of the current financial year. The initiative will see 5,000 native trees planted and scientifically maintained in Pune by Vaghmi Foundation, while another 9,000 saplings will be planted across Pune and Gurugram in partnership with the Times Employ India Foundation.

The second phase of the campaign was inaugurated on Saturday at Army Cantonment Land in Pune. The initiative aims to improve urban biodiversity, enhance air quality, reduce heat island effects, restore degraded ecosystems and contribute to long-term climate resilience. It also builds upon the success of the first phase, under which 5,000 native trees were planted at the same Army land and continue to be scientifically maintained by Vaghmi Foundation.

Speaking at the launch, Arvind Chandra, Chief Executive Officer, Tenneco Clean Air India Limited, said, "At Tenneco Clean Air India, our responsibility towards cleaner air extends far beyond the technologies we develop for the automotive industry. Through initiatives such as Vrikshaaropan Abhiyan, we are strengthening nature's ability to absorb carbon dioxide while creating greener, healthier communities. We remain committed to making meaningful progress towards building a more sustainable future for generations to come."

Highlighting the importance of long-term ecological restoration, Samaiirah, Founder of Vaghmi Foundation, said, "Tree plantation is not merely about planting saplings; it is about restoring ecosystems and securing a healthier future for generations to come. At Vaghmi Foundation, we believe that every native tree planted is a long-term investment in cleaner air, biodiversity and climate resilience. Our focus is on scientific plantation practices, continuous monitoring and dedicated maintenance to ensure high survival rates and lasting environmental impact. We are grateful to Tenneco Clean Air India Limited and the Indian Army for their trust, collaboration and shared commitment towards building greener communities across India."