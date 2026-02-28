Pune: Viral Video Shows Drunk Rickshaw Driver Sleeping On Roadside After Halting Traffic During Peak Hours At Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Dange Chowk | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad witnessed utter chaos on Friday evening in the Dange Chowk area of the city when they saw something unusual while going back to their homes from the office. An allegedly drunk autorickshaw driver was seen acting weirdly in the city’s busy square at peak traffic hour.

According to available details, an auto rickshaw driver a appeared to be intoxicated came to the Dange Chowk area on the Aundh-Ravet BRTS road at around 7 pm on Friday. He parked his vehicle in the middle of the road and left it there. The rickshaw started causing traffic at the busy hour.

In an even more bold move, the man went to the roadside and passed out drunk. “He parked his vehicle and walked away from it. After that, he went to the side and literally slept,” noted one eyewitness who was on the spot during the time.

Videos of these antics are currently going viral on social media, with many questioning what the police were doing while this chaos was ensuing in the city. The incident happened within the limits of the Wakad Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

An official from the Wakad Police Station told The Free Press Journal, “Our team is currently working on identifying the man. Once we get the details, we will register a case against him for disturbing public peace.”

Antics Apparently Got Weirder...

According to eyewitnesses, traffic police came to the spot and started managing the traffic. The warden and personnel from Wakad Traffic Division reportedly asked the passed-out rickshaw driver to wake up.

Eyewitnesses said that he got up and started behaving even more unstably. He went to the middle of the roads, stopped multiple vehicles and banged his fists on their bonnets or headlights.

He reportedly hurled abuses and threats at the passersby, saying, "I'm the owner of this place. I will show everyone who is the boss.” Apparently, after a while, the man went staggering away before Wakad Police officials came to the spot. At the time of writing this report, the search for the man is still ongoing. Although traffic police cleared his auto-rickshaw off the road a few minutes later, he left.