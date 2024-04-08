 Pune Viral Video: School Bus Catches Fire In Kondhwa Budruk; No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Viral Video: School Bus Catches Fire In Kondhwa Budruk; No Injuries Reported

Pune Viral Video: School Bus Catches Fire In Kondhwa Budruk; No Injuries Reported

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Pune Viral Video: School Bus Catches Fire In Kondhwa Budruk; No Injuries Reported | Video Screengrabs

A stationary school bus caught fire on Monday in Pune's Kondhwa Budruk, prompting a quick response from the fire brigade to extinguish it.

According to information received, the incident occurred near Mansukhbhai Kothari National School located near H & M Royal Society.

Locals alerted the fire brigade about the blaze emanating from the bus, which was parked on the roadside.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Pune Markets Decked Up With Gudis And Gathis Ahead Of Gudi Padwa
article-image

Earlier on Sunday, a video surfaced on social media showing a motorcycle engulfed in flames amid intense heat. Fortunately, a nearby water tanker responded promptly, dousing the fire and preventing further escalation of the situation. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries in the incident.

Read Also
Sex Racket Busted in Pune's Hinjawadi; 3 Women Rescued - Details Inside
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Schoolgirls Embark On Leisurely Stroll, Panic Parents

Nashik: Schoolgirls Embark On Leisurely Stroll, Panic Parents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: EC Keeping Strict Vigil On Election Expenses In Nanded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: EC Keeping Strict Vigil On Election Expenses In Nanded

Pune Viral Video: School Bus Catches Fire In Kondhwa Budruk; No Injuries Reported

Pune Viral Video: School Bus Catches Fire In Kondhwa Budruk; No Injuries Reported

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More Than 8,000 Students Appear For SET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More Than 8,000 Students Appear For SET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Padegaon Garbage Depot Poses Health Hazard

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Padegaon Garbage Depot Poses Health Hazard