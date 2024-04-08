Pune Viral Video: School Bus Catches Fire In Kondhwa Budruk; No Injuries Reported | Video Screengrabs

A stationary school bus caught fire on Monday in Pune's Kondhwa Budruk, prompting a quick response from the fire brigade to extinguish it.

According to information received, the incident occurred near Mansukhbhai Kothari National School located near H & M Royal Society.

Locals alerted the fire brigade about the blaze emanating from the bus, which was parked on the roadside.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on Sunday, a video surfaced on social media showing a motorcycle engulfed in flames amid intense heat. Fortunately, a nearby water tanker responded promptly, dousing the fire and preventing further escalation of the situation. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries in the incident.