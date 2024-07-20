Pune Viral Video: Netizens Fume As School Van Breaks Signal, Claim 'No Fear Of Traffic Police Or Rules'

Pune has recently been making headlines for a series of negative reasons, including frequent accidents and severe traffic congestion. One of the persistent issues is the disregard for traffic rules by some residents, such as not wearing helmets while riding bikes. Despite various efforts by the administration to enforce regulations and improve compliance, these measures have yet to yield significant results.
A video going viral on social media shows a school van, filled to capacity with children, breaking a traffic signal. An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video, commenting, "Lawlessness has crossed all limits in Pune, and there is nothing that surprises me anymore. However, it pains me to see school vans filled with kids casually breaking the law. This not only endangers these children but also teaches them not to follow rules."
Watch Video:
Netizens expressed their frustration, noting a lack of fear of traffic police or rules in the city.
One user wrote, "Nobody cares. Not the vehicle owners, not the bus drivers, not the politicians, and not the police. Those of us who follow the rules at signals are abused and heckled."
Another commented, "The law and order on our roads has completely disappeared. The politicians are busy switching parties for power and money, and we are left to fend for ourselves."
A third user shared, "This is unfortunately a very common sight. I saw a rash school van driver just half an hour ago at the Mhatre Bridge signal, who nearly crashed into a car when the light turned red. The poor kids sitting behind were terrified."
Check out the comments below: