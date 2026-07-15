Pune Viral Video: Elderly Warkari Falls From Moving Train, Railway Employee Rescues Him | Video Screengrab

A railway employee's presence of mind and swift action saved the life of an elderly warkari who fell from a moving train at Pune Railway Station. CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on July 5 at 12.14pm, has gone viral on social media.

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According to the information received, the employee has been identified as Ashish Waghchaure from the Signal and Telecommunication Department of Central Railway's Pune Division. He was on duty when he noticed the elderly warkari lose his balance and fall onto the tracks.

Waghchaure immediately rushed onto the tracks and pulled the man to safety, risking his own life in the process. The Warkari, who was travelling from Pune to Pandharpur to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthal during the annual Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage, escaped without any injuries.

Meanwhile, netizens have praised Waghchaure for his courage and presence of mind, hailing him as a real-life hero.

Earlier this month, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable displayed exceptional presence of mind and saved the life of a woman passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train at Pune Railway Station.

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The incident took place at around 10.38 am on July 2 as Train No. 11014 Coimbatore–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express began departing from Platform No. 3. The woman, identified as Angvi Shaikh, a resident of Mumbra in Thane district, attempted to board the moving train after it had started leaving the platform.

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Reportedly, her foot slipped from the footboard, causing her to lose balance and fall into the gap between the platform and the moving train. She was on the verge of being dragged underneath the train when RPF head constable Mahajan rushed to her aid.