Pune Crime: Retired ACP, Wife & Son Booked For Domestic Violence Against Daughter-In-Law

Baner Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

A case has been registered against a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), his wife, and their son at Baner Police Station for allegedly subjecting their daughter-in-law to domestic violence, harassment, and forcing her out of the family home.

The accused have been identified as retired ACP Sunil Pawar, his wife Supriya Pawar, and their son Pratik Pawar, all residents of Pearl Bungalow, Shivneri Park, Balewadi High Street.

The complainant, Ishika Pratik Pawar alias Reshma Ramesh Dahe (31), currently residing in Lodovali, Khalapur taluka of Raigad district, lodged the complaint with Baner Police.

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According to the FIR, Ishika and Pratik Pawar entered into an arranged marriage on February 14, 2020. Before the marriage, the accused allegedly told her family that they owned substantial property, including land in Baramati and bungalows in Pune and Kolhapur, and assured them that she would lead a comfortable life. The complainant's family reportedly bore the entire cost of the wedding.

The complaint alleges that after the marriage, the family shifted to Kolhapur and later returned to Pune during the COVID-19 lockdown. While she was pregnant, the complainant alleged that she was forced to consume medication against her wishes, resulting in the termination of her pregnancy.

According to the information, on July 10, after returning home from a site visit at around 8 pm, she found the main gate locked and the lights switched off. Despite repeatedly calling family members, no one answered the phone or opened the door.

She then approached the police for assistance. Police personnel accompanied her to the residence, and emergency helpline numbers 100, 109 and 112 were contacted. The Fire Brigade also reached the spot. However, despite repeated requests, the family allegedly refused to allow her into the house.

Following the incident, the complainant approached Baner Police and reported the alleged harassment and threats.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of domestic violence and cruelty. Baner Police is investigating the matter.