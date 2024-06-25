Pune Viral Video: Clash Between Residents Of Two Societies Over Wall Leads To Stone Pelting | Video Screengrab

A video circulating on social media shows residents of two societies in Pune pelting stones at each other. According to local media reports, the incident occurred at Pristine Pacific Society in Dalvi Nagar on Narhe Road, sparked by a dispute over a common wall between the societies.

Following the video's viral spread, social media users reacted with some even sharing memes.

One user commented, "Pune is the new Delhi." Another wrote, "This is new for Pune."

"I, as an Indian and resident of Dalvi Nagar, request all residents of this society to please maintain patience. We need to set a good example for our children. Let's sit together and resolve the issue or pursue legal avenues, but let's avoid such actions," urged a third user.

Ambuja cement chya add chi athvan zhali😂 pic.twitter.com/hnxfvwPJzR — Bhau (@vj46557151) June 25, 2024

Pune is the New Delhi 🙌🏻 — vijay lalwani (@vijay_lalwani) June 25, 2024