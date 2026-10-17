Pune VIDEOS: Eknath Shinde Announces ₹5,000 Aid For Farmers Before Diwali, Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of 'Misleading People'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said drought-affected farmers would receive ₹5,000 in advance before Diwali. He also assured them of further assistance from the state and the Centre as farmers struggle with agricultural distress. Speaking to the media in Pune, Shinde said the state government would provide all concessions available under drought-relief measures.

He said the government would not leave farmers without support and that the financial assistance announced for Diwali would provide them with much-needed relief. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the ₹5,000 assistance on Oct 14 as immediate financial relief while the broader drought-relief process continues.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Centre also expected to provide assistance

Shinde said he, Chief Minister Fadnavis and other ministers had visited farmers' fields and heard their grievances. He said the government declared a drought after farmers demanded relief.

"Our farmer is our provider; our farmer is the focal point, and therefore the government will not hold back its hands while providing assistance to farmers," Shinde said.

He added that farmers would receive the concessions available under the state's drought-relief framework.

Shinde also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured assistance from the Centre. However, he did not specify the amount of central assistance or when it would be released.

Maharashtra has declared 305 of its 358 talukas drought-affected. The government has announced immediate financial assistance and other relief measures for affected farmers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shinde accuses Rahul Gandhi of misleading people

Shinde also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition's recent protest march towards the Supreme Court in New Delhi.

Accusing Gandhi of misleading people and spreading false narratives, Shinde questioned the Opposition's actions despite Gandhi being the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"He holds the book of the Constitution in his hand but works against the Constitution," Shinde said.

He alleged that the Opposition was attempting to undermine the judiciary and the constitutional system established by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He also accused the Opposition of trying to create unrest in the country.

The Opposition's Oct 12 march was linked to its objections to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition leaders have raised concerns about the process and sought safeguards against the exclusion of eligible voters.

Shinde, however, criticised the decision to take the protest towards the Supreme Court, calling it an attempt to undermine the country's judicial system.

He said people would reject attempts to defame India and added that the country was progressing towards becoming a global economic power under Modi's leadership.