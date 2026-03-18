Pune VIDEOS: Container Truck Rams Trailer Near Hinjawadi; Driver Seriously Injured In Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway Accident | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A container truck rammed into a flatbed trailer on the Mumbai–Bengaluru National Highway near Hinjawadi on Wednesday morning, leaving one driver seriously injured and causing traffic disruption.

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The accident took place around 6:45 am in front of Sayaji Hotel on the Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass stretch, under the limits of Hinjawadi Police Station in the Wakad area.

According to police reports, the container truck rear-ended the trailer, leading to a spill of oil on the road. “Some oil had spilt after the crash,” said Police Inspector Rahul Sonawane, in charge of the Hinjawadi Traffic Division, while speaking to The Free Press Journal.

Emergency teams rushed to the spot, and cranes were called in to remove both damaged vehicles from the highway. The clearance operation was carried out quickly to prevent major congestion.

The driver of the container truck sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. The identities of both drivers were not known at the time of filing this report.

A video of the accident has gone viral on social media.

Hinjawadi Traffic Division On The Spot | Sourced

Police said traffic was brought back to normal before the morning rush hour. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Patil. PI Sonawane led the team, along with PSI Dhotare and constables Malvadkar, Kale, Kirawale and Rajput, to ensure smooth traffic flow before peak hours began around 8 am.

Further investigation is underway.