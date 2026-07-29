Pune VIDEO: Woman Trapped In Lift At PMC’s Padmavati High School Rescued By Fire Brigade | Video Screengrab

Pune: A dramatic rescue of a 40-year-old woman who got trapped inside a lift at Padmavati High School in Pisoli on Wednesday morning has gone viral on social media, with a video showing Pune Fire Brigade personnel rescuing her after she remained stuck for nearly 25 minutes.

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The incident was reported to the Pune Fire Brigade at around 8.40 am. A team from the Kondhwa Khurd Fire Station rushed to the school and launched the rescue operation.

By the time firefighters reached the spot, the woman had been trapped inside the hydraulic lift for around 20 to 25 minutes and was visibly distressed. Fireman Subhash Khade kept talking to her from outside the lift to calm her while the team assessed the situation.

Fire brigade officials said the lift had stopped between two floors. After opening the outer door with a master key, they found there was no machine room above the lift shaft, making it impossible to move the lift cabin up or down.

The firefighters then used specialised rescue tools to open the inner door and safely pull the woman out. She did not suffer any injuries but was shaken by the incident.

After the rescue, the firefighters comforted the woman and explained the incident and the lift's functioning to the school authorities.

School teacher Patil Madam thanked the rescue team for their quick response and honoured the firefighters by presenting them with roses.

The rescue operation was carried out by firefighters. Mahesh Fadtare, Ritesh More, Sandeep Kawade, Santosh Mane, Prasad Shinde and Subhash Khade, along with driver Baburao Jadhav.