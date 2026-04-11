Pune VIDEO: Woman Hurt In PMPML Bus Crash, Alleges Driver's Rash Driving & Police Apathy | WATCH

Pune VIDEO: Woman Hurt In PMPML Bus Crash, Alleges Driver's Rash Driving & Police Apathy | Video Screengrab

Pune: A woman was injured after a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus allegedly rammed into her two-wheeler at Shankar Maharaj Math Chowk in Dhankawadi on Wednesday evening. The victim has accused the driver of rash driving and also alleged that the police refused to register her complaint.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The injured woman, Manisha Vaman Kamble, a resident of Bibwewadi, was travelling from Bharati Vidyapeeth towards Bibwewadi around 5.45 pm. She said she had stopped at the signal and moved ahead to take a right turn after it turned green.

According to Kamble, a bus of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (MH 12 SF 7569), allegedly driven by Subhash Bhosale, jumped the red signal and hit her vehicle from behind. She fell on the road and suffered injuries, while her two-wheeler got stuck in the front portion of the bus and was badly damaged.

Locals rushed to help and stopped the bus. Kamble claimed the driver behaved aggressively and used abusive language despite being at fault.

Both parties called the police helpline 112. Police reached the spot and took them to the Dhankawadi Police Chowki. However, Kamble alleged that instead of registering a complaint, the police tried to settle the matter.

PMPML Assures Action

She said she was told that CCTV footage would be checked, but no verification was done. She was made to wait for nearly an hour and later asked to return without her complaint being registered.

Kamble has also submitted a complaint to PMPML, alleging that bus drivers frequently violate traffic rules without fear. She demanded strict action against the driver.

PMPML PRO Kishore Chavan said the department has taken action against erring staff in the past and assured that strict action will be taken in this case as well.

Passengers' Complaint Against PMPML Buses

The incident comes days after a pedestrian was killed by a PMPML bus near the Swargate Metro station, raising fresh concerns over safety and driver behaviour.

Passengers have also reported ongoing issues with PMPML services, including buses skipping stops, digital payment failures, wrongful fare deductions, and rude behaviour by staff.

Official data shows that 37,456 complaints were received through the PMPML app in 2025, slightly higher than 36,398 complaints recorded in 2024.