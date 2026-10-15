Pune VIDEO: Two-Wheeler Rider Collides With Car Near Baner's Nanaware Bridge; Dashcam Footage Goes Viral

Two-Wheeler Rider Collides With Car Near Baner's Nanaware Bridge; Dashcam Footage Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

Pune: A two-wheeler rider collided with a car near Nanaware Bridge in Baner at around 1 pm on Wednesday.

The accident was captured on a car's dashcam, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

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The collision occurred when the rider entered the road from a service road as a car approached from below the bridge.

The two vehicles collided amid heavy traffic, causing the rider to fall onto the road in front of another car.

The driver of the second car managed to stop in time, narrowly avoiding running over the fallen rider.

The dashcam of this car captured the incident.

Helmet helps protect rider during collision

The two-wheeler suffered extensive damage in the collision. However, the rider was wearing a helmet, which helped protect his head during the fall.

The footage shows how quickly the situation escalated as the two-wheeler entered the path of the approaching car. The second driver's timely braking also helped prevent a potentially more serious accident.

The incident has drawn attention to road safety and the need for caution while entering busy roads from service roads, particularly near bridges and junctions.

No further details about the rider's condition or any police action were immediately available.