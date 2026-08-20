Pune VIDEO: Mother & Newborn Die During Childbirth At Talegaon Dabhade Hospital, Family Alleges Medical Negligence | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 37-year-old woman and her newborn baby died during childbirth at MIMER Hospital in Talegaon Dabhade on Tuesday, with the family alleging serious negligence by doctors and the hospital administration.

The deceased woman has been identified as Rupali Somnath Indalkar, a resident of Kusgaon in Lonavala. Following the deaths, her relatives created a commotion at the hospital and demanded action against those responsible.

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According to Rupali’s husband, Somnath Indalkar, she had visited MIMER Hospital for a check-up on August 4. Doctors had advised the family to admit her on August 17 and said that a Caesarean section may be required. The family admitted Rupali to the hospital at around 4 pm on August 18. After completing the admission formalities, hospital staff took her inside, saying they needed to check the baby’s heartbeat.

Soon after, Rupali was brought out on a stretcher and shifted to the ICU. The family was reportedly told that her blood pressure had increased. Later, doctors said Rupali was facing breathing difficulties and decided to deliver the baby. While her relatives were waiting outside, they were called into the ICU. Rupali was on a ventilator at the time.

The family alleged that they were not properly informed about the condition of the newborn. The baby was first shifted to YCM Hospital in Pimpri and was later taken to Sassoon Hospital in Pune. Doctors at Sassoon Hospital declared the newborn dead after examination.

Rupali’s mother, Surekha Chinchankar, has alleged that the hospital did not have an oxygen machine available when her daughter was taken for the operation. “The hospital did not have an oxygen machine available, yet my daughter was taken for surgery. Without showing us the baby, they sent the infant directly elsewhere. Even after my daughter passed away, she was kept on a ventilator to show us,” Chinchankar alleged.

She further accused the doctors of negligence and said the family wanted justice for both Rupali and her newborn. The incident has also drawn the attention of NCP Maval MLA Sunil Shelke. He said he had spoken to the state health minister, Prakash Abitkar, about the matter.

Shelke said the minister had directed a detailed investigation by a forensic team. He added that the police had also assured the family of a transparent investigation. “The full truth will come out within a month, and the victim’s family will get justice,” Shelke said.

The allegations made by the family have not yet been independently established. A detailed investigation is expected to determine the circumstances that led to the deaths of Rupali and her newborn.