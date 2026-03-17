Pune VIDEO: LPG Cylinders ‘Stolen’ From Trucks, Sold Outside HPCL Plant In Chakan | WATCH | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Allegations of black marketing of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Chakan have been confirmed after visuals showed illegal sales taking place right outside the HPCL plant gate.

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The incident came to light after a video surfaced showing cylinders being taken directly from trucks lined up outside the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) facility and sold on the black market. In the footage, three youths can be seen fleeing with cylinders taken from a truck.

This comes at a time when industries, hotels and workers in Chakan are already facing a severe gas shortage. Just a day earlier, workers had alleged that gas was being sold at inflated rates of Rs 500 to Rs 700 per kg.

According to available details, the latest visuals appear to support these claims. Sources said cylinders are being pulled out from trucks waiting in the queue and diverted for illegal sale before reaching their intended supply chain.

Read Also Pune LPG Crisis: Citizens Allege Black Marketing Of Cylinders At Inflated Prices

The incident has raised serious concerns, as the alleged black marketing is happening right outside the plant gate, where supply is expected to be strictly monitored.

There are also allegations that drivers themselves may be involved in the illegal activity. This has raised questions over supervision and control at the facility.

Local businesses say the shortage has already pushed many hotels to the brink of closure, while industries are struggling to continue operations. Citizens are also facing difficulties due to irregular supply.

Despite the situation, such an open black market has triggered anger among locals. Authorities are yet to take official action in the matter.