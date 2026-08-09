 Pune VIDEO: Little Girl Crushed Under Car In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH
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HomePunePune VIDEO: Little Girl Crushed Under Car In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

Pune VIDEO: Little Girl Crushed Under Car In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

The incident took place at around 10 pm on Friday (7th August). The girl, believed to be around five to six years old, was riding a toy cycle inside the society when the car suddenly turned towards her. The CCTV footage shows the girl riding the toy cycle before coming into the vehicle’s path. She appears to fall under the car after the collision. The rear wheel then runs over her

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, August 09, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
Pune VIDEO: Little Girl Crushed Under Car In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH
Pune VIDEO: Little Girl Crushed Under Car In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A little girl was seriously injured after she came under the wheels of a car while playing inside a housing society in the Sector 12 area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday night. The shocking incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The incident took place at around 10 pm on Friday (7th August). The girl, believed to be around five to six years old, was riding a toy cycle inside the society when the car suddenly turned towards her.

The CCTV footage shows the girl riding the toy cycle before coming into the vehicle’s path. She appears to fall under the car after the collision. The rear wheel then runs over her.

Eyewitnesses said the girl may have entered the driver’s blind spot moments before the incident. She was immediately taken to a private hospital for treatment.

According to police, the girl has since been discharged from the hospital.

Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Jamdar, in charge of MIDC Bhosari Police Station, confirmed the incident to The Free Press Journal.

“The incident happened two days ago. The young girl was injured, but since she was hospitalised, she has now been discharged. A case isn’t registered yet, as the parents haven’t complained to us. Still, we are looking into the matter. We will take appropriate action once our preliminary investigation finishes,” Jamdar said.

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Police are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident. They are also examining the CCTV footage and other details to establish how the accident occurred.

No case has been registered so far, as the girl’s parents have not approached the police with a complaint. Police said appropriate action will be taken after the preliminary inquiry is completed.

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