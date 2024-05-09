Pune VIDEO: Koyta Gang Terrorises Students In Lohegaon's DY Patil Engineering Collage |

Days after a video of three men vandalising a pan shop with Koyta (sickle) went viral, now a group terrorising students in a Pune collage has gone viral.

As per the information shared by Police, the incident was reported on Wednesday in Lohegaon's DY Patil Engineering Collage. The video shows a group wielding Koytas in hand attacking a student on collage premises.

Two groups of college students attacked each other. Both groups have lodged complaints against each other at the Dighi Police Station. There is a tense atmosphere on the college premises due to this incident.

This comes days after the gang was seen attacking a shopkeeper in Muhammadwadi. According to reports, the incident occurred on May 5 at 8:44pm. The video depicts three masked individuals launching an attack on a pan shop owner and the items in the shop with koytas. They are seen ransacking the small shop while the shopkeeper shouts for help.

In March, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar had issued a public warning regarding the escalating crime rates and expressed his determination to eradicate this criminal group from the city. However, the warning did not deter the people creating terror with koytas and the two such incidents have been reported just ahead Lok Sabha Polls in the area.