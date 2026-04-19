Pune VIDEO: Jay Pawar’s ‘Don’t Let Me Fall!’ Remark On Pink Bike Sparks Laughter | WATCH

Pune VIDEO: Jay Pawar’s ‘Don’t Let Me Fall!’ Remark On Pink Bike Sparks Laughter | Video Screengrab

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and son of the late Ajit Pawar, Jay Pawar, drew attention during his village outreach tour in Khandaj village in Baramati tehsil of Pune district after a light-hearted moment with a supporter went viral locally.

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The young leader, who has been meeting voters across rural areas, was seen sharing a candid interaction that left villagers amused.

During his visit, a supporter showcased a uniquely customised motorcycle painted in bright pink. The bike was designed to reflect loyalty to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the party’s current colour theme. The eye-catching vehicle quickly became the centre of attention among those gathered.

The supporter insisted that Jay Pawar sit on the motorcycle. Responding to the enthusiasm, Jay Pawar agreed without hesitation.

As he got onto the bike, he joked with the supporter, saying, “Don’t let me fall, okay!” The remark, delivered in a casual and rustic tone, sparked laughter among villagers and party workers present at the spot.

Jay Pawar’s Style Noticed By People…

The brief but lively interaction has since become a talking point in Baramati. Many locals said the moment reflected Jay Pawar’s approachable and friendly style during his ongoing ‘Jansamvad’ (public outreach) tour.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Sunetra Pawar also interacted with residents in Baramati earlier in the day. During her morning walk, she met several citizens and listened to their concerns. She later held an informal “chai pe charcha” with women sanitation workers who were on duty.

Sunetra Pawar shared tea with the workers and appreciated their efforts in maintaining cleanliness in the town. She also engaged in a warm conversation with them, acknowledging their daily contribution to civic life.

Both interactions highlight the party’s continued efforts to connect with people at the grassroots level ahead of key political developments in the state.