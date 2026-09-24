Pune VIDEO: ‘Golden Guys’ Audi Q7 Stopped By Traffic Police, ₹6,500 Fine Over Multiple Violations | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police have taken action against an Audi Q7 registered in the name of Sanjay Gujar, known as one of Pune’s “Golden Guys”, over multiple traffic violations. The vehicle was stopped at Mahavir Chowk in Chinchwad, where police found an unauthorised number plate, tinted glass and other documentation-related violations.

A fine of ₹6,500 was imposed on the vehicle. The action comes amid increased enforcement against fancy number plates, tinted windows and other traffic violations in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

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Audi Q7 flagged for multiple violations

According to the vehicle and enforcement details, the car is an Audi Q7 3.0 TDI registered in Gujar’s name. The registration records list the vehicle colour as black, while the car is known for its gold-coloured appearance. Police took action over the use of an unauthorised/fancy number plate carrying the words “Golden Guys”. The vehicle was also found to have tinted glass.

The action also included violations related to the vehicle’s documents. The insurance details available in the vehicle record show that the policy expired on April 27, 2024. Police also cited the absence of a valid PUC certificate. The vehicle record shows 18 unpaid offences, with an outstanding amount of ₹33,700.

‘Golden Guys’ cars have faced police action before

The latest action is not the first time a vehicle associated with the Golden Guys has attracted the attention of Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police. Sanjay Gujar and Sunny Waghchoure are popularly known as the “Golden Guys” in Pune and have gained attention for their extensive collection of gold jewellery and luxury cars with gold-coloured exteriors.

Their Audi Q7 has previously featured in reports about the duo’s luxury lifestyle. In March 2024, Pimpri-Chinchwad police had also acted against an Audi associated with the Golden Guys for tinted-glass violations. Police removed the tinted film from the vehicle during a wider enforcement drive.

Traffic police step up action against fancy plates

The action against Gujar’s Audi comes as Pimpri-Chinchwad authorities continue to target vehicles using unauthorised number plates, tinted windows and other modifications.

Traffic police have been conducting special drives against vehicles displaying fancy or illegal number plates and stickers. Such enforcement is aimed at ensuring that registration plates remain compliant with prescribed standards and are clearly visible to other road users and enforcement agencies.

In the latest case, the police action covered several violations on the same vehicle, rather than being limited to its number plate.

The vehicle’s registration data also records the outstanding traffic offences, adding to the significance of the latest enforcement action.