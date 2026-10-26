Pune VIDEO: Garbage Fire Damages Underground Cables, Disrupts Power Supply To 16,000 Consumers In Tathawade & Punawale | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Burning garbage near a flyover in Walhekarwadi damaged underground electricity cables on Monday afternoon, disrupting power supply to around 15,000 to 16,000 consumers in Tathawade and Punawale.

The outage affected areas on the western side of the Pune-Mumbai Highway. According to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), the incident occurred around 3.30 pm near Mahadev Temple in Walhekarwadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

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An unidentified person allegedly set fire to garbage in the area, damaging both the main and backup 22-kilovolt (kV) power cables.

The damage disrupted electricity supply to several 11-kV lines connected to the Benchmark and Pethkar substations. With both the main and backup cables affected, MSEDCL said restoring power through alternative routes was difficult.

Technical teams were working to repair the damaged cables and restore supply, the utility said in a press release on Monday. It appealed to consumers in the affected areas to remain patient and cooperate until repairs were completed.

Damage To Backup Cable Delays Restoration

Backup lines are meant to help maintain supply when the main line fails. However, damage to the backup cable has limited MSEDCL's options to restore electricity through an alternative route.

The utility said its technical staff were working on a priority basis to repair the cable connections. It did not specify a timeline for restoring power in its statement.

MSEDCL Warns Against Burning Garbage Near Cables

MSEDCL has urged residents not to burn garbage near underground cable routes, high-tension power lines or electrical equipment. Such fires can damage cables and disrupt electricity supply across large areas.

The utility said these incidents also put electrical infrastructure at risk and cause inconvenience to residents. It appealed to citizens to dispose of waste properly and help protect the city's electricity network.

Garbage fires have caused power disruptions in Pune in the past. MSEDCL has previously warned residents against burning waste near transformers, feeder pillars and distribution boxes, as the resulting heat can damage electrical equipment and underground cables.

The latest incident has again highlighted the risks posed by burning garbage near electricity infrastructure, particularly in areas that depend on underground power networks.