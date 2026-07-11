Pune VIDEO: ‘Even If Ajit Pawar Isn’t Here, I Am Focused On This Situation', Says Sunetra Pawar After Visiting Moshi Tragedy Site | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar on Saturday said she had been closely monitoring the Moshi garbage depot disaster from the day it occurred, even though she could not visit the site immediately because the Maharashtra Assembly session was underway.

Speaking to the media after visiting the accident site, Sunetra Pawar said it was natural for people to miss the late Ajit Pawar during such a crisis but insisted that she had remained in constant touch with officials and rescue agencies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

‘I was reviewing through video calls’

“To be honest, the assembly session was going on, and the final days were important. From the very day the incident happened, I was continuously connected with all the agencies. I had instructed that the Army and the NDRF be deployed immediately. I was reviewing the situation through video calls and taking regular updates. It is natural that people feel Dada’s absence because Dada was Dada. But even if Dada isn’t here, I am paying equal attention to the situation,” she said.

Responding to allegations by relatives that the rescue operation was delayed due to inadequate machinery, Pawar said difficult weather conditions and the nature of the site had slowed the operation.

‘No significant negligence’

“There are toxic gases inside the garbage heap, and the rain created several obstacles during the search operation. Because of their emotional attachment, the families naturally feel everything should happen faster. However, no significant negligence has come to light so far,” she said.

She added that the government would wait for the inquiry before fixing responsibility. “The investigation is still underway. Whatever facts come out after the probe, action will be taken accordingly. This is a sensitive matter, and every recovered body must be handed over to the respective family with dignity,” she said.

On the issue of the decades-old legacy waste at the Moshi depot, Pawar said the matter would be reviewed in detail after the rescue operation ends.

“In the last few years, Dada had also reviewed this issue and given several directions. I need to gather all the information. We will hold detailed discussions with the municipal corporation, all concerned agencies and the company. We will also consider the demands raised by the families before taking a decision,” she said.

Third death…

Pawar also said financial assistance is being provided by the company, while the Maharashtra government and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation are extending support to the affected families.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation entered its fourth day on Saturday. Another body was recovered from the debris during the evening and was identified as Sunil Korke (40) of Alandi. The body was shifted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital.

Earlier in the day, rescuers had recovered the body of Akshay Sawant. With the recovery of two more bodies on Saturday, the death toll in the tragedy has risen to three. Of the 23 workers trapped after a massive heap of legacy waste collapsed onto the administrative building at the Waste-to-Energy plant on Wednesday, 14 were rescued alive, three have been confirmed dead, and six remain trapped under the debris.

Rescue teams from the NDRF, PCMC, the fire brigade and other agencies continue to remove garbage and concrete under extremely hazardous conditions. Officials said methane gas, low oxygen levels, unstable debris and continuous rain have made the operation slow and risky.