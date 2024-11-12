 Pune Video: Congress Rebel Aba Bagul Questions Party Leadership After Suspension, Asks 'Why Were They Silent Until Nov 10?'
Pune Video: Congress Rebel Aba Bagul Questions Party Leadership After Suspension, Asks 'Why Were They Silent Until Nov 10?'

Aba Bagul also expressed his disappointment about being promised a ticket for four years, only to be overlooked by senior leaders of the party

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Pune Video: Congress Rebel Aba Bagul Questions Party Leadership After Suspension, Asks 'Why Were They Silent Until Nov 10?' | X/@aba_bagul

After being suspended from the Congress party for anti-party activities, Aba Bagul, a rebel candidate from Parvati Assembly constituency, finally broke his silence and questioned the party leadership.

Bagul, who was denied a ticket from Parvati asked why senior leaders had not approached him before the deadline for withdrawal of candidatures on November 4.

"Why were they silent until November 10? The last date was November 4 (for withdrawal of candidatures) before that did you meet anyone (referring to rebel candidate), did you try to convince them (to withdraw their nomination)?" Aba Bagul said.

Bagul also expressed his disappointment about being promised a ticket for four years, only to be overlooked by senior leaders of the party. He claimed that senior leaders in the state were attempting to weaken the Congress party, stating, "You were appointed to manage the Congress; do not try to become its owner." Currently hospitalised, Bagul said that he would resume campaigning soon.

The Parvati Assembly constituency seat was alloted to collation partner NCP-SP where Ashwini Kadam has been fielded as a candidate against BJP's incumbent MLA Madhuri Misal.

Meanwhile, apart from Bagul, the Congress has also suspended Kamal Vyavahare and Manish Anand for six years. Vyavahare has rebelled in the Kasba Peth seat against party candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, while Anand has rebelled against Datta Bahirat in the Shivajinagar constituency.

Pune City Congress President Arvind Shinde said the three had been earlier issued a 24-hour ultimatum to withdraw their nominations from the respective Assembly constituencies. "Since the three refused to comply, they now face expulsion from the party for six years. A resolution has also been passed by the MVA to ensure these candidates and their family members are not accepted by any MVA-affiliated party in future municipal or state elections," he added.

