 Mumbai: MSRTC E-Shivneri Bus From Dadar To Pune Veers Onto Divider Near Sion; All Passengers Safe
Authorities have initiated a further investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 04:08 AM IST
On Monday morning, an E-Shivneri bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (on a wet lease) encountered an accident near Sion while traveling from Dadar to Pune.

The bus veered and climbed onto a roadside divider, though no injuries were reported among the passengers. All passengers were safely transferred to other vehicles to continue their journey. Authorities have initiated a further investigation to determine the cause of the incident."No passengers were injured, and all were promptly transferred to other vehicles for a safe journey ahead. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident." said an official of MSRTC.

"The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is often considered the lifeline of Maharashtra. With a fleet of over 14,000 buses operating daily, it connects more than 44,000 villages to towns, district headquarters, and major cities across the state. Serving approximately 5.5 million passengers each day, MSRTC plays a crucial role in ensuring accessibility and connectivity for residents in both rural and urban areas, bridging the gap between remote villages and bustling cities.

