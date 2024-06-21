Pune Video: Congress Leaders Ride Horses In Protest Against Daily Traffic Congestion In City | Video Screengrab

The Pune unit of the Congress party staged a protest on Friday against the ruling Mahayuti government—a coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—over the daily traffic congestion in the city.

Watch Video:

Dubbed 'Abhinav Andolan', party leaders rode horses from Rashtrabhushan Chowk to SP College Chowk in protest. Congress' Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar and party leaders Sanjay Balgude, Ankush Kakde, and Ajit Abhikar joined the protest.

Traffic congestion has become a critical issue in Pune, once known as the 'City of Cycles'. It was also a prominent topic during the recent Lok Sabha elections in the city.

Meanwhile, Pune City Traffic Police are continuously implementing various traffic diversions to provide relief to commuters, but to no avail. This challenge has been exacerbated by ongoing construction activities at several key junctions.