 PUNE VIDEO: Congress Bhawan Deserted As Ravindra Dhangekar Loses Against BJP's Murlidhar Mohol
In a fiercely fought battle, BJP's Murlidhar Mohol won the Lok Sabha polls in Pune by defeating Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar.

Updated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
PUNE VIDEO: Congress Bhawan Deserted As Ravindra Dhangekar Loses Against BJP's Murlidhar Mohol | Video Screengrab

The Pune Congress Bhawan appeared deserted following the defeat of its candidate, Ravindra Dhangekar, to BJP's Murlidhar Mohol in the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

Since 1952, a Congress fortress 10 times, the Pune Lok Sabha seat had deserted the party on at least 7 occasions, aligning with some prevalent political 'wave' or a prominent candidate. This year too, the city has chosen BJP candidate over Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar.

The city has sent four union ministers from here - NV Gadgil, Mohan Dharia, VN Gadgil, Suresh Kalmadi, besides a High Commissioner to the UK, NG Goray.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's Anil Shirole won the seat from the two-time Congress MP Kalmadi who came under a cloud of corruption, and in 2019, Bapat defeated Congress rival Mohan Joshi.

Who is Murlidhar Mohol?

Mohol, a former Pune Mayor, served as the saffron party's election in-charge for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

In recent times, he has actively fostered community ties by organising diverse cultural and sports events. These initiatives include arranging events like the ‘Maharashtra Kesari’ and orchestrating large-scale blood donation drives, among others.

Mohol's close association with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule likely played a role in the decision to nominate him.

