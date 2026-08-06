Pune VIDEO: Birthday Celebration For Accused Outside Yerawada Jail Lands Youth In Police Custody | Sourced

Pune: Celebrating the birthday of a jailed accused by bursting firecrackers near the security wall of Yerawada Central Jail and glorifying him on social media has landed a 19-year-old youth in police custody.

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The Yerawada Police arrested Shankar Balasaheb Bhalke (19), a resident of Dhankawadi, who was wanted in connection with the case. A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Police Act.

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According to police, Bhalke and his associates allegedly celebrated the birthday of jailed accused Sultan Sayyed by bursting firecrackers near the prison's protective wall, obstructing traffic and creating a risk to public safety. They also recorded videos of the celebration and uploaded them on Instagram, allegedly glorifying the accused and promoting his criminal image.

The arrest was made during a special patrolling operation around Yerawada Central Jail, which had been intensified on the instructions of senior police officers. Acting on a tip-off that Bhalke would be arriving at Post Office Chowk on August 4, a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Kishor Berad laid a trap and apprehended him.

During interrogation, Bhalke allegedly admitted to his involvement in the incident. Police said strict legal action would continue against those who glorify criminals or circulate such content on social media, warning that such acts encourage criminal behaviour and pose a threat to public order.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of senior officers of Pune Police, with the Yerawada Police investigation team, led by PSI Kishor Berad, executing the arrest.

Umesh Gite, Senior Police Inspector of Yerawada Police Station, said, "We have taken strict action against the accused. Pune Police will not tolerate such nuisance, and accordingly, action has been taken."