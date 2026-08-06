Pune VIDEO: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police & NSG Conduct Anti-Terror Drill At Infosys Campus In Hinjawadi IT Park | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and the National Security Guard (NSG) conducted a large-scale anti-terror mock drill at the Infosys campus in Phase 2 of Hinjawadi on Thursday to test emergency response and improve coordination among security agencies in the event of a terrorist attack.

The exercise was held from 3 pm to 9.05 pm at the IT company’s campus under the jurisdiction of Hinjawadi Police Station.

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According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, the drill was organised to assess preparedness for a possible terror attack and train all concerned agencies on their roles during such an emergency.

The mock drill was led by the 26 Special Composite Group of the NSG from Mumbai. A helicopter was also used during the exercise. 17 commandos from the United States military, who are currently training with the NSG, also took part in the operation.

Personnel from Force One, the Anti-Terrorism Branch (ATB), Quick Response Team (QRT), Riot Control Party (RCP), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Hinjawadi Police Station and Hinjawadi Traffic Division also participated.

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Participants Were Trained…

Officials and staff from the Disaster Management Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the MIDC Hinjawadi Fire Brigade, Infosys security teams and ambulance services were also involved in the exercise.

During the drill, participants were trained on the standard operating procedure to be followed during a terrorist attack. The exercise covered the role of first responders, setting up inner and outer security cordons, traffic management, bomb detection procedures and the response of anti-terror units.

‘Exercise Was Conducted To Strengthen Coordination’

Senior officers from the NSG and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, along with Infosys HR managers, security officials and company staff, were present during the mock drill.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Dheeraj Patil said the exercise was conducted to strengthen coordination between security agencies and ensure better preparedness to deal with any future terror threat.