Pune: Vehicles Skid On Mud-Slick Road Near Brahma Hotel Chowk, Citizens Step In To Warn Commuters |VIDEO

Pune: Several vehicles reportedly skidded and fell on a slippery stretch of road near Brahma Hotel Chowk, under the bridge on Sinhagad Road, after soil was spilt on the carriageway. The situation has raised concerns among motorists, with citizens stepping in to warn commuters and prevent further accidents.

The layer of soil has made the road particularly slippery, increasing the risk of two-wheelers losing control. Following incidents of vehicles skidding, local residents took it upon themselves to place barricades around the affected stretch.

Some citizens were also seen warning motorists to slow down and informing them that the road was slippery and dangerous. The residents' intervention was aimed at preventing more accidents until the authorities take corrective action.

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The incident has also drawn attention because the affected stretch falls within the ward represented by Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure. Residents have questioned the civic administration's response and raised concerns over whether basic road safety measures are being adequately addressed.

With vehicles continuing to use the busy road, citizens have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation to immediately remove the spilt soil, clean the road and ensure that the stretch is made safe for commuters.

The situation has led to criticism that citizens have been forced to take responsibility for basic safety measures themselves, a case of “darkness under the lamp” in the mayor's own ward.