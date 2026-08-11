Nashik: Yeola Paithani Receives National Recognition With Commemorative Postage Stamp |

Nashik: Yeola’s iconic Paithani saree has received a prestigious national honour, with a special commemorative postage stamp issued in its memory by President Droupadi Murmu at the 12th National Handloom Day celebrations held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. The recognition is being hailed as a national acknowledgement of the generations of skill, dedication and craftsmanship of Yeola’s weavers.

Known for its intricate motifs such as peacocks, lotuses, Asawali, Narali and Muniya, Yeola Paithani represents Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage and handloom tradition. The issuance of the postage stamp is expected to further strengthen the national identity and brand value of Yeola Paithani, while opening opportunities in domestic and international markets through e-commerce, exhibitions, tourism and collaborations with fashion designers.

State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has been consistently working to strengthen Yeola’s Paithani industry through initiatives such as a Paithani Tourism Centre and Paithani Cluster. The tourism centre aims to showcase the traditional weaving process to visitors and provide artisans with direct market access, while the cluster is expected to support infrastructure, skill development, modern technology, design innovation, raw materials, packaging and marketing.

Efforts are also underway to ensure that handloom workers benefit from government schemes related to financial assistance, training, modern equipment, credit, insurance and social security. The national recognition is seen as an opportunity to give fresh momentum to the Paithani industry and promote Yeola as a major handloom and cultural tourism destination. The honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan marks a significant milestone in the history of Yeola Paithani and the hardworking weaving community behind it.