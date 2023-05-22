Pune: 'Vedh Bhavishyacha', a guidance program for the children of cops concludes |

'Vedh Bhavishyacha', a guidance program for the children of cops launched by Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr and Joint CP Sandeep Karnik, concluded in the city on Monday. This initiative aimed to provide unwavering support and guidance to the children of police officials and staff who tirelessly serve the community. The three-day workshop witnessed the participation of seventy-five children of policemen, organized by the Hope For The Children Foundation.

Impactful sessions



The workshop began with an impactful demonstration highlighting the significance of holistic development. The children were exposed to a wide range of skills and techniques that will contribute to their overall growth and well-being.



Renowned educationist and counsellor, Anil Gunjal, took centre stage on the second day, delivering an informative lecture. The children were introduced to numerous career options and were taught effective methods of positive learning. Additionally, Dnyan Prabodhini Prashala facilitated an aptitude test exclusively for the children of policemen, providing valuable insights into their strengths and interests.



On a concluding day, child psychologist Dr Bhooshan Shukla enlightened the students about emotional intelligence and guided them on managing their feelings for personal success. The workshop concluded on a rejuvenating note with a meditation session organized by the Art of Living.



The success of the 'Vedh Bhavishyacha' program was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Pune Police Commissionerate, the dedicated staff, Hope For The Children Foundation, Dnyan Prabodhini Prashala, and the Art of Living. Pinnacle Industries, located in Shivaji Nagar, Pune, also played a vital role in organizing this valuable workshop.