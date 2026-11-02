Pune University Witnesses 2 Protests; Students Seek VC, Registrar's Resignation | FPJ Photo

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) witnessed simultaneous protests by two student groups on Monday, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, along with the withdrawal of restrictions on student agitations and freedom of expression on campus. The groups also sought the dissolution of the university’s Management Council, alleging that the administration was curbing democratic rights and adopting discriminatory practices while granting permission for demonstrations.

The protests were organised by progressive student organisations under the banner of the Vidyapith Vidyarthi Sangharsh Kruti Samiti and another group of student organisations, including the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). Both groups opposed university circulars numbered 316/2024 and 226/2026, which they alleged imposed restrictions on peaceful agitations, meetings, demonstrations and morchas on campus.

The controversy follows a resolution passed by the SPPU Management Council at its meeting on August 25, 2026. Under the decision, demonstrations, agitations, public meetings and morchas concerning national-level or broader issues not directly related to the university’s students were not to be permitted on the university premises. The university cited repeated large-scale gatherings, the possibility of disruption to the academic environment, potential damage to university property and interference with students’ academic activities as reasons for the restrictions.

The decision also referred to previous large-scale demonstrations on national-level issues, including protests concerning the NEET examination, and stated that such programmes should not be permitted on campus.

However, student organisations argued that universities should encourage democratic discussions and peaceful dissent. They cited instances in which the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) was allegedly denied permission to protest over the suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, while the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) was also denied permission to organise a Tiranga March.

Siddhant Jombhulkar, president of the NSUI’s SPPU unit, alleged that the university was adopting a “double standard” by restricting progressive student organisations while allegedly allowing programmes such as RSS route marches and Shastra Puja. His group demanded the withdrawal of both circulars, dissolution of the Management Council, resignation of the Registrar, an end to moral policing and consultation with student representatives before major decisions.

Meanwhile, the Vidyapith Vidyarthi Sangharsh Kruti Samiti, led by Abhishek Shelkar, also demanded the cancellation of the circulars, dissolution of the Establishment Council, an end to moral policing and equal treatment for all student organisations and ideologies on campus.

Rahul Sasane, president of the committee, warned that students would continue their democratic struggle if the administration failed to address their demands.