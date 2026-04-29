Pune University Students Allege Profiteering By Mess Contractors: '1 Vegetable Cut Due To LPG Crisis, But Thali Price Same' | Sourced

Students at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) are alleging that mess managers are taking advantage of the fuel shortage caused by the West Asia conflict and are reducing the quantity of food served to students.

According to students, the university provides a full meal priced at ₹47, which is supposed to include two vegetables -- one dry and one curry -- along with four chapatis, dal-rice, pickle and salad. A half-thali includes two chapatis, with the other items remaining the same. However, for the past two months, students have alleged that one vegetable has been removed from meals, with only one vegetable being served along with either masala rice or dal-rice, while the price remains the same.

Students claim that when the fuel shortage first surfaced, the university had issued a circular stating that gas cylinder supply was being arranged through the district administration and normal services would resume within a week. However, they allege the issue has continued unresolved, even during the crucial examination period, while all four mess operators on campus continue the same reduced meal pattern.

'Mess owners are making an additional profit'

Rohit Bhamare, a student member of the university’s Food Quality Control Committee, said, “The mess owners are making an additional profit of approximately ₹11,000 to ₹12,000 per day by reducing one vegetable item worth around ₹12. Therefore, the issue of fuel shortage is being used only for profiteering.”

Questions are now being raised over the functioning of the university’s Food Quality Control Committee, which includes professors, senate members, permanent staff and nine student representatives. Student members allege their concerns are ignored, committee meetings are not being convened despite repeated requests, and appeals made to the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar have yielded no resolution.

They allege that while students are forced to accept whatever food is available during exams, the administration has failed in its responsibility to ensure adequate and nutritious meals. Adding to the criticism, students said they had earlier proposed setting up a biogas plant using organic waste and dry leaves to reduce dependency on fuel supplies, but claim the proposal has seen no response.

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Students have alleged that the fuel shortage has become a pretext for corruption, with mess contractors earning profits while serving substandard food. They have warned that if the issue is not resolved during the examination period, students may be pushed towards agitation, potentially affecting the academic year.

'Food is not a privilege'

Sumedh Chandanshive, a student, said, “Food is not a privilege in a university hostel; it is a basic necessity. The ongoing LPG shortage has disrupted not just our meals, but our ability to focus and perform during a crucial academic period. We urge immediate and sustainable action.”

'This is affecting our health'

Another student, Rupali Kale, added, “Earlier, the quality of food had deteriorated. But now, for the past two months, even one vegetable item has been reduced from our meals. This is affecting our health.”

Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal tried contacting Dr Rajendra Ghode, head of the Dining Hall Quality Control Committee, but he did not respond to requests for comment.