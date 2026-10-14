Pune: University Of Salford Confers Honorary Professorships On Vishwajeet Kadam, Asmita Jagtap | Sourced

Pune: The University of Salford, United Kingdom, has conferred honorary professorships on Vishwajeet Kadam, Secretary of Bharati Vidyapeeth and Pro Vice-Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), and Asmita Jagtap, Executive Director of Bharati Hospital and Bharati Vidyapeeth Health Sciences.

The honour recognises their contributions to education, healthcare, research, institutional leadership and international academic collaboration.

The ceremony was attended by Swapnali Kadam, Chairperson of BVRTSE, and Vivek Saoji, Vice-Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University).

Representing the University of Salford were Joanne (Jo) Purves, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Partnerships and Global Engagement), Professors Vish Maheshwari, Naomi Sharples and Jayne McAdam, along with other members of the university delegation.

Their presence highlighted the commitment of both institutions to strengthening international cooperation and academic partnerships.

Expressing gratitude, Kadam described the honour as both a privilege and a responsibility. He said the recognition belonged to the entire Bharati Vidyapeeth fraternity and reinforced the institution's commitment to building stronger academic ties across the world.

He emphasised that international partnerships were essential for advancing research, innovation and opportunities for students and faculty in an increasingly interconnected world.

The conferment ceremony also marked a milestone in the partnership between Bharati Vidyapeeth and the University of Salford, opening avenues for academic exchanges, collaborative research, faculty and student mobility, healthcare innovation and global learning opportunities.

The recognition also reflects the legacy of Bharati Vidyapeeth founder Patangrao Kadam, whose mission was to make quality education accessible to all.

Guided by his vision, Bharati Vidyapeeth has continued to focus on education, research, innovation and international collaboration.